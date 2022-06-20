Juneteenth will be official city of Denver holiday starting next year

Both the federal and state governments have made Juneteenth a holiday in the past year, prompting the city to follow suit.

DENVER — Denver will recognize Juneteenth as an official city holiday starting next year after City Council gave final approval Monday night.

The proposal amends the Denver Revised Municipal Code to add a 12th paid holiday for the city's career service employees.

Juneteenth celebrates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Last year, Mayor Michael Hancock and Councilman Chris Herndon introduced a bill making June 19 a commemorative holiday per city code. Since then, both the federal and state government have made Juneteenth a holiday, prompting the city to follow suit.

