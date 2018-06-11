DENVER — The CEO of My 420 Tours says his employees will go to trial after Denver Police sent undercover officers onto the company’s limo bus back in June.

“We have spent over $100,000 in attorney’s fees ourselves fighting these matters. We paid all of our guest’s legal fees, their citations and now we’re unfortunately having to support four of our employees through four separate trials in Denver County Court,” said Danny Schaefer.

The guests were able to plead down to civil consumption tickets from their criminal citations. The driver of the bus, cited for DUI, recently had their case dismissed.

“The city didn’t have probable cause to stop the bus, to stop the driver,” claimed Schaefer.

But now comes the issue of whether the company can run tours while people get high on board. Only two businesses have been granted a marijuana consumption license. Tour buses cannot get them.

“There is no social consumption license in Denver or anywhere in Colorado for a limousine bus to drive around and have people smoke marijuana,” said Eric Escudero, spokesman for Denver Department of Excise and Licenses. “It does not exist.”

The Department warned tour bus companies that they didn’t have the proper license to let people smoke in their business months before the DPD bust. But they continued to operate the businesses they established years prior to social consumption licenses.

Schaefer pointed out that the city website states for-hire limousines can allow people to smoke in the back. But the city also clearly states that the for-hire limo has to be “truly private and not allow access to the general public.”

“If you read the law, open and public consumption is illegal,” said Schaefer. “Any attempt to conceal, in my definition, is no longer open. As far as public, we don’t run like RTD. We’re not driving around the city, picking people up, dropping people off with buses that don’t have tinted windows.”

Schaefer says he hopes a jury will understand that the inside of a limo bus is private and therefore legal in Denver. And he’s continued to allow people to smoke on tour buses. That’s still illegal in the city’s eyes.

“If they are offering public, accessible, consumption to marijuana they are acting unlawful,” said Escudero.

