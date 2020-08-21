Jury trials in Jefferson County suspended after juror tests positive for COVID-19

Jury trials are set to resume on Monday, Aug. 24

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Jury trials in Jefferson County are suspended for the remainder of the week after someone serving on a jury tested positive for COVID-19.

The Jefferson County Public Health department said the juror was asymptomatic and only found out they tested positive after serving in court.

>> Video above: What you need to know as jury trials resume in Colorado.

"This individual was screened on arrival, was not within 6 feet of others in the courtroom or the jury selection room, was masked at all times and was asymptomatic, without any coughing or sneezing," Jeffco Public Health Executive Director, Dr. Mark B. Johnson wrote in a statement to 9NEWS. "While it is still possible that aerosols or droplets may have escaped from them, the risk has been determined by two public health epidemiologists and me to be very low. No additional cases will be tried in this courtroom for the rest of the week and the room will be deep cleaned."

Jury trials will resume in the county on August 24.

"The district immediately consulted with the Jefferson County Public Health Department and provided exposure notification to the other people who were in Courtroom 3G on Monday," a spokesperson for the Colorado Judicial Department wrote in a statement to 9NEWS. "Due to the lack of close contact and strict adherence to social distancing and masking requirements at the courthouse, the Public Health Department did not require any quarantine or isolation period or COVID-19 testing. In addition, all areas where the juror was located in the courthouse have been deep cleaned in accordance with CDC guidelines."

When the jury summons arrived for Daniel Sandoval in the middle of the pandemic, he knew he had to go.

What he didn’t know is that the impact of completing his civic duty would last far longer than the single day he was in court.

"That’s my duty. Every American has that duty," said Sandoval. "The last place I honestly expected to ever have something like this happen would be in a government building."

Sandoval served on the jury where another member tested positive. He said everyone in the jury was required to wear a mask and stay socially distant. Still, Sandoval is choosing to self-isolate.

"To put it mildly, I was very upset. I’ve got to go to work. I’ve got to support my family," said Sandoval. "My parents are freaking out. I can’t go see them. I can’t have my grandson over."

Jury trials resumed in Jefferson County on August 3. Since then at least 13 cases have been tried. This is the first known positive case involving a juror in the county.