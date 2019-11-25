AURORA, Colo. — A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in an apartment last week in Aurora, according to a press release Monday.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said they responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon at 13606 E. 14th Ave. Officers found a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, police arrested the juvenile suspect, who was being held on charges of manslaughter and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Mohamed Mohamed Salim, 20.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Agent Ingui with the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6067.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS