Juvenile drowns at Lake Granby, sheriff's office says

The boy was swimming with friends when he disappeared underwater, according to authorities.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — A boy drowned while swimming with friends on Friday at Lake Granby, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

The Grand County dispatch center received a call of a possible drowning at the north end of the lake at 4 p.m. Friday, says a press release from the sheriff's office.

Initial reports were that a young male was swimming with his friends, disappeared underwater and didn't resurface. A couple of fishermen on the shore and the boy's friends searched but were unable to find him, the release says.

Search and rescue crews used watercraft and air assets to look for the boy. With the assistance of the Summit County Sheriff's Office submersible drone, the body of a juvenile male was recovered from the lake about 8 p.m.

The Grand County Coroner's Office will release the boy's identity and determine the official cause of death.

"Despite the very unfortunate outcome, I greatly appreciate the collaborative search and rescue efforts put forth by his friends, bystanders and our first-responders," said Sheriff Brett Schroetlin in the release.

The responding agencies were: Grand County Sheriff's Office, Grand Lake Fire Protection District, Grand Fire Protection District, Grand County EMS, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and Classic Air Medical.

Lake Granby, the third-largest body of water in the state, is located on the Colorado River about 5 miles northeast of the town of Granby.