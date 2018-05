A juvenile riding a bicycle was hit by a car and later died Friday afternoon in Breckenridge.

Breckenridge Police say the crash occurred on Bridge Street in the Lincoln Park area just before 1 p.m. The victim was taken to Summit Medical Center in Frisco, and later succumbed to his or her injuries.

Police did not release the victim’s age or identity.

What caused the crash is under investigation.

