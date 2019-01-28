AURORA, Colo. — A juvenile male was arrested after a concerning post was made on Snapchat, according to a spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department.

Over the weekend, the principal of Grandview High School notified parents about the concerning post that was seen by a student at the school.

The principal's message noted that there was no credible threat against the school, but said out of an abundance of caution, there would be additional security and police presence at the school Monday morning.

Aurora police confirmed that a juvenile male was arrested, but did not provide further information due to the suspect's age.

At this time there is no information about what was said or shown in the Snapchat post.

