KUSA - Three suspects have been taken into custody following a southern Colorado crime spree that the Pueblo Police Department said ended in a pursuit and crash off Interstate 25.

The suspects are all younger than 18 years old, according to a news release from Pueblo police. Their exact ages were not released.

The incident began at around 8:40 a.m. Friday, when Pueblo officers received a report of a 2006 Pontiac Montana being stolen at gunpoint in the 1300 block of East 21st Street. A few hours later, police said the three suspects attempted to rob a victim at gunpoint in the 100 block of Ely Street in Colorado Springs.

Fountain police officers and deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop the stolen Pontiac, but according to the news release, a pursuit ensued instead. It continued on southbound I-25 for several miles before the suspects lost control of the vehicle in Pueblo County.

The suspects now face several charges that include attempted robbery and felony eluding in El Paso County, and robbery charges in the city of Pueblo.

