Kaiser Permanente employees announce plan to strike Oct. 4 if no deal is reached

Service Employees International Union Local 105 sent a notice announcing Kaiser employees' intention to strike for 3 days if no agreement is reached.

DENVER — Kaiser Permanente employees who are members of Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 105 announced their intention to strike Oct. 4 through Oct. 6, if there's no agreement reached beforehand, over claims of unfair practices.

The current contract Kaiser has with employees is set to expire Sept. 30. SEIU Local 105 said Friday the potential strike would include more than 75,000 health-care workers nationwide and would be the largest health-care strike in U.S. history.

Kaiser Permanente Colorado confirmed Friday it had received notice of a potential three-day strike and said it continues to negotiate in good faith to reach a fair and equitable deal with employees.

"A strike notice does not mean a strike will happen," Kaiser said in a statement. "Our top priority is caring for our members and patients, and we have plans in place to ensure we can continue to provide high-quality care should a strike actually occur."

The union contends that Kaiser is not negating in good faith but also said there is time to reach an agreement and avoid a work stoppage.

“Kaiser executives are not bargaining in good faith, and they are breaking the law,” said Stephanie Felix-Sowy, president of SEIU Local 105. “From call centers to clinics to acute care, we need Kaiser executives to listen to frontline health-care workers, so we can prevent the harm that’s accelerating because of the Kaiser short-staffing crisis. ”

Kaiser said it is offering the following in bargaining:

Wage increases to keep employees’ pay at or above the market

A nationwide minimum wage

Continuing existing health benefits and retirement income plans

Renewing tuition assistance and training programs

SEIU has cited concerns over unlivable wages and unsafe staffing levels as their chief concerns.

"Workers say that due to the staffing crisis, patients are left paying higher rates for care but getting worse results, including less hands-on attention, longer delays, reduced access, and worse health outcomes," SEIU Local 5 said in a release.

Earlier this month, union workers at Kaiser Permanente facilities in Colorado and across the country authorized a strike if a contract could not be reached.

Representatives from the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions recently traveled to California, where bargaining was expected to continue Thursday and Friday.

