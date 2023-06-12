Father of 13 dies saving daughter from drowning in Colorado

Dustin Harker, a neurologist from Kansas, was on a rafting trip when the accident happened in the Sunshine Falls area on the Arkansas River.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas doctor saved his daughter when she became trapped by their overturned raft in a rushing Colorado river, but was unable to save himself.

Dustin Harker, 47, a neurologist from Hutchinson, was on a whitewater rafting trip Friday with friends from church and four of his 13 children when the accident happened in the Sunshine Falls area on the Arkansas River.

The family had rafted the same river in previous years but the rapids were more turbulent than usual due to high amounts of rainfall, Harker's sister-in-law, Sharon Neu Young, said in an email to the Hutchinson News.

A raft carrying Harker and three of his children capsized.

>Video above from May: Colorado changes boating law after deadliest year on water.

“Everyone struggled to get above water,” Young wrote. “In the tumult, Dustin threw the capsized raft off his youngest daughter who was trapped underneath.” She did not disclose the girl's age.

Everyone made it to shore and Harker was even able to speak, but he “had already taken on too much water” and soon became unresponsive, Young wrote. He died despite CPR efforts.

Cheryl Gonsalves, marketing manager for Hutchinson Clinic, said Harker cared deeply about his patients.

“He was absolutely revered here,” she said.

> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.