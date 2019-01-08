PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A Swift Water Rescue team recovered the body of a 16-year-old Kansas girl from the Roaring Fork River about 100 yards downriver from The Devil's Punchbowl, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.

The Devil’s Punchbowl is a popular summer recreation spot on the Roaring Fork River, near mile point 50 on CO 82/Independence Pass.

Witnesses said the teen was crossing the river just below the Punchbowl around 5 p.m. Wednesday when she was swept away by the strong current, according to the sheriff's office.

Her companions and other witnesses began their own search and sent someone to call for help from an Emergency Call Box along the highway. Rescuers arrived and began searching, but when there was no sign of the girl by nightfall, the search was suspended for safety.

Pitkin County officials contacted the Twin Lakes Colorado Canal Company, which assisted by diverting water away from the Roaring Fork River. The resulting drop in water level aided in the recovery of the victim, the Sheriff's Office said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS