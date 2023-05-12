Kayaker rescued from Clear Creek

Idaho Springs Police said the creek is running high due to rain and spring runoff.

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Idaho Springs Police Department (ISPD) urged recreators to be careful when enjoying Clear Creek after a kayaker was rescued Friday.

ISPD said officers responded just after noon to a report of an unconscious kayaker in the water next to U.S. 6, about 2 1/2 miles east of Idaho Springs.

Other rafters pulled the 34-year-old Lakewood man from the water and began performing CPR until officers arrived moments later and helped provide emergency medical care, police said.

An ISPD patrol truck was used to move the unconscious man and EMS/Fire personnel from the water's edge to an ambulance. The man was then taken to a hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Police said Clear Creek County has had a lot of rain along with spring runoff lately, causing Clear Creek to rise considerably over the past week. They reminded visitors to always use caution when rafting, kayaking, fishing or enjoying other activities on or near the creek.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.