KBCO's Ginger retiring Saturday

Ginger Havlat made her KBCO debut on Dec. 31, 1981.

DENVER — After a radio career that spanned more than four decades, KBCO's Ginger Havlat is walking away from her dream job.

Born in Lincoln, Nebraska, Havlat discovered her love of radio at Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Following a stint at a Sioux Falls radio station after she graduated, Havlat moved to Colorado in 1981 and has spent most of the past four decades working at KBCO.

Now, Havlat's legendary run is coming to an end. That's because she's decided to retire from the radio business.

Saturday will be her last shift as a regular on Denver's airwaves. Havlat said she plans to spend her final show thanking her fans, taking requests and taking calls from listeners.

"It's the end of an era, end of a chapter, but it's been such a great ride," she said.

Her favorite part of the job, she said, is connecting with listeners. She said the friendships she's made over the years mean more to her than talking to superstars.

"Being told that they feel I'm their friend -- that's better than interviewing Sting, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney."

Her final show will air from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on 97.3 FM, but it won't be the last time Denver music lovers hear her voice. Havlat says while she may not have a daily presence on the air, she does plan to make the occasional cameo at her former radio home.

