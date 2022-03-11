Coloradans will be charged $29 for state parks pass when registering vehicle starting in 2023

People registering their car can decline the Keep Colorado Wild Pass. The pass would give them access to state parks and boost funding for natural resources.

DENVER — Good news, outdoor enthusiasts! Starting next year, anyone who registers a personal vehicle at a Colorado DMV will be automatically charged $29 for an annual state parks pass.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission on Wednesday passed the $29 price point, which is less than half the $84 price of a current annual pass that gives access to all 43 state parks.

Starting in 2023, CPW will offer the Keep Colorado Wild (KCW) Pass to anyone who registers their vehicle through the Division of Motor Vehicles. Those who aren't interested can decline the pass.

> Video above: Gov. Polis announces 43rd state park, Sweetwater Lake, aired Oct. 20, 2021.

The new pass saves people money from the current price and will increase funding for the state's natural resources, CPW said.

"Whether you plan to visit our state parks or not, your purchase of the Keep Colorado Wild Pass is a generous and simple way to show you care about our outdoors, wildlife, lands and waters that make up the heartbeat of Colorado – and support those that manage it," said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow in a news release.

Funds from the KCW Pass go to park maintenance, search and rescue programs, avalanche awareness, wildlife conservation, and education and equity programs, according to CPW.

Senate Bill 21-249 directed the creation of the pass and the automatic DMV fee no earlier than Jan. 1, 2023, and no later than Jan. 1, 2024.

The state parks system spans the entire state from the plains to the mountains, and it includes several parks within an hour drive of the Denver metro area.

“The pass is the single most impactful thing we can do as a state to protect our public lands while opening them up to more families from all different backgrounds and income levels and I look forward to seeing it fully implemented next year," said Senate President Steve Fenberg in a news release.

