Several deputies were also wounded in the shootout that resulted in the death of a sheriff's deputy, three victims and the shooter.

BAKERSFIELD, Kern County — A Kern County Sheriff's deputy was one of five people killed in a shooting when his SWAT team tried to rescue hostages held inside a San Joaquin Valley home by a man armed with an AK-47-style rifle and a handgun.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says the slain deputy was Phillip Campas, 35, a five-year veteran of the sheriff's office and had previously served as a sergeant in the U.S. Marines in Afghanistan. He was an instructor at the academy, as well as a member of the sheriff's SWAT team and the honor guard.

Campas is survived by his wife and two young children.

Kern County sheriff's Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home — believed to be the gunman's sons and their mother. Deputies shot and killed the suspect after he climbed onto the home's roof and began shooting.

Another deputy, Deputy Dizander Guerrero, was wounded by gunfire and two deputies were struck by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The suspect has not yet been named publicly but Youngblood says there was a restraining order filed against him that prohibited him from having firearms.

The Kern County District Attorney's Office tweeted its condolences to the family and friends of the victims killed in the weekend shooting.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kern County Sheriff's Office and family of Deputy Phillip Campas who was tragically killed in the line of duty. Posted by Mariposa County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

