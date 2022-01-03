King Soopers employees preauthorize strike in nearly unanimous vote

UFCW Local 7 said 98% of King Soopers retail employees and 97% of meat employees in Denver voted in support of striking amid contract negotiations.

DENVER — Some King Soopers employees in Colorado preauthorized going on strike amid contract negations after nearly unanimous votes on Sunday, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 labor union.

UFCW Local 7 said the following groups of employees voted to preauthorize picketing:

Denver Retail - 98% voted to strike

Denver Meat - 97% voted to strike

Broomfield Meat and Retail - 100% voted to strike

Parker Meat - 100% voted to strike

Boulder Meat - 100% voted to strike

Another vote is scheduled to take place in Colorado Springs on Monday.

According to UFCW Local 7, the current collective bargaining agreement will expire on Jan. 8, and workers are being told by the union to continue reporting to work until advised otherwise.

>Video above from November: Colorado labor unions take action as demand grows and shortages continue.

The votes comes as UFCW Local 7 claims King Soopers is circumventing the union by hiring outside workers at higher rates, prohibiting union activity, attempting to bargain directly with workers instead of the union and imposing unfair labor practices.

“It’s unfortunate that instead of working directly with Local 7, King Soopers has opted to make unfair, unilateral changes to its policies with no regard to what is being discussed currently at the bargaining table," said Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7. "These significant policy changes disrespect our workers and undermine their voices. We have no choice but to enter this pre-strike vote. We need to make sure King Soopers and its leadership fully comprehend the importance of respecting, protecting, and paying essential grocery workers what they deserve, which is what we will continue to fight for.”

UFCW Local 7 previously announced on Wednesday that it was filing a lawsuit accusing King Soopers of breaching the current collective bargaining agreement by using third-party staffing services.

9NEWS has reached out to King Soopers for comment.

