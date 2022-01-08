King Soopers responds to labor union after strike planned

The company said they are interested in resolving the parties' differences and achieving a new labor agreement.

COLORADO, USA — King Sooper said they reviewed the proposal from United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, the labor union representing King Soopers employees in Colorado, and are interested in attempting to resolve their differences and achieve a new labor agreement, the company said in a letter to UFCW Local 7 president.

UFCW Local 7 announced Thursday that they plan on striking against the grocery store after claims of unfair labor practices. The union said the strike will start on Jan.12 at 5 a.m. and plan to strike for three weeks.

In the letter, the company said, " In order to pursue an agreement and work toward labor peace, we request to meet and bargain with you immediately regarding the Union's Comprehensive Proposal. We are fully available to meet.."

King Soopers released the details of its latest offer Thursday, which includes wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years:

Wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year with additional increases over the life of the contract.

Starting pay increased to $16 an hour.

Ratification bonuses for active associates: $4,000 for 10+ years of service, $2,000 for less than 10 years.

The offer also includes an additional company investment into health care benefits that would result in "zero impact" to current premiums based on current projections, King Soopers said.

