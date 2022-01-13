These are the Front Range King Soopers locations affected by strike

About 80 stores are impacted by the strike that started on Jan. 12.

DENVER — About 8,000 King Soopers employees went on strike this week after tense contract negotiations failed to result in a deal with the labor union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW 7).

There are some Front Range stores unaffected by the strike, as it applies only to locations where contracts expired Jan. 8. About 80 stores are impacted by the labor dispute.

According to UFCW 7, employees went on strike at these stores:

ARVADA

6350 Sheridan Blvd.

9731 W. 58th Ave.

8031 Wadsworth Blvd.

12350 W. 64th Ave.

17000 E. Iliff

15200 W. 64th Ave.

8055 Sheridan Blvd.

14969 Candelas Pkwy.

AURORA

15250 E. Mississippi

655 Peoria St.

19711 E. Smoky Hill

1155 S. Havana

15109 E. Colfax

4271 S. Buckley Rd.

6412 S. Parker Rd.

18221 E. Hampden Ave.

3050 S. Peoria St.

BOULDER

6550 Lookout Rd.

3600 Table Mesa Dr.

1650 30th St.

BROOMFIELD

12167 Sheridan Blvd.

1150 US Highway 287

2355 W. 136th Ave.

CENTENNIAL

5050 E. Arapahoe Rd.

7575 S. University

8200 S. Holly

COMMERCE CITY

4850 E. 62nd Ave.

15051 E. 104th Ave.

DENVER

1331 N. Speer Blvd.

1355 Krameria

5125 W. Florida

3100 S. Sheridan

825 S. Colorado Blvd.

6470 E. Hampden Ave.

1155 E. 9th Ave.

890 S. Monaco Pkwy.

2727 W. Evans

2750 S. Colorado Blvd.

18605 Green Valley Ranch Blvd.

2810 Quebec St.

1950 Chestnut Pl.

10406 MLK Jr. Blvd.

EDGEWATER

1725 Sheridan Blvd.

ENGLEWOOD

101 Englewood Pkwy.

5050 S. Federal Blvd.

3495 S. University Blvd.

EVERGREEN

1173 Bergen Pkwy.

FEDERAL HEIGHTS

1575 W. 84th Ave.

GLENDALE

4600 Leetsdale Dr.

GOLDEN

17171 S. Golden Rd.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE

6000 S. Holly St.

4910 S. Yosemite

HIGHLANDS RANCH

2205 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy.

9551 S. University

4000 Red Cedar Dr.

8673 S. Quebec St.

LAKEWOOD

1927 S. Wadsworth

12043 W. Alameda Pkwy.

1545 S. Kipling Pkwy.

1555 Quail St.

7984 W. Alameda

LITTLETON

11747 W. Ken Caryl Ave.

6760 S. Pierce St.

9800 W. Belleview

8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd.

7901 S. Broadway

100 Littleton Blvd.

LOUISVILLE

1375 S. Boulder Rd.

PARKER

12959 S. Parker Rd.

17031 Lincoln Ave.

17761 Cottonwood Dr.

THORNTON

750 E. 104th Ave.

3801 E. 120th Ave.

WESTMINSTER

9983 N. Wadsworth Pkwy.

10351 N. Federal

WHEAT RIDGE

3400 Youngfield

3817 Sheridan Blvd.