These are the Front Range King Soopers locations affected by strike

DENVER — About 8,000 King Soopers employees went on strike this week after tense contract negotiations failed to result in a deal with the labor union, United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW 7).
There are some Front Range stores unaffected by the strike, as it applies only to locations where contracts expired Jan. 8. About 80 stores are impacted by the labor dispute.
According to UFCW 7, employees went on strike at these stores:
ARVADA
- 6350 Sheridan Blvd.
- 9731 W. 58th Ave.
- 8031 Wadsworth Blvd.
- 12350 W. 64th Ave.
- 17000 E. Iliff
- 15200 W. 64th Ave.
- 8055 Sheridan Blvd.
- 14969 Candelas Pkwy.
AURORA
- 15250 E. Mississippi
- 655 Peoria St.
- 19711 E. Smoky Hill
- 1155 S. Havana
- 15109 E. Colfax
- 4271 S. Buckley Rd.
- 6412 S. Parker Rd.
- 18221 E. Hampden Ave.
- 3050 S. Peoria St.
BOULDER
- 6550 Lookout Rd.
- 3600 Table Mesa Dr.
- 1650 30th St.
BROOMFIELD
- 12167 Sheridan Blvd.
- 1150 US Highway 287
- 2355 W. 136th Ave.
CENTENNIAL
- 5050 E. Arapahoe Rd.
- 7575 S. University
- 8200 S. Holly
COMMERCE CITY
- 4850 E. 62nd Ave.
- 15051 E. 104th Ave.
DENVER
- 1331 N. Speer Blvd.
- 1355 Krameria
- 5125 W. Florida
- 3100 S. Sheridan
- 825 S. Colorado Blvd.
- 6470 E. Hampden Ave.
- 1155 E. 9th Ave.
- 890 S. Monaco Pkwy.
- 2727 W. Evans
- 2750 S. Colorado Blvd.
- 18605 Green Valley Ranch Blvd.
- 2810 Quebec St.
- 1950 Chestnut Pl.
- 10406 MLK Jr. Blvd.
EDGEWATER
- 1725 Sheridan Blvd.
ENGLEWOOD
- 101 Englewood Pkwy.
- 5050 S. Federal Blvd.
- 3495 S. University Blvd.
EVERGREEN
- 1173 Bergen Pkwy.
FEDERAL HEIGHTS
- 1575 W. 84th Ave.
GLENDALE
- 4600 Leetsdale Dr.
GOLDEN
- 17171 S. Golden Rd.
GREENWOOD VILLAGE
- 6000 S. Holly St.
- 4910 S. Yosemite
HIGHLANDS RANCH
- 2205 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy.
- 9551 S. University
- 4000 Red Cedar Dr.
- 8673 S. Quebec St.
LAKEWOOD
- 1927 S. Wadsworth
- 12043 W. Alameda Pkwy.
- 1545 S. Kipling Pkwy.
- 1555 Quail St.
- 7984 W. Alameda
LITTLETON
- 11747 W. Ken Caryl Ave.
- 6760 S. Pierce St.
- 9800 W. Belleview
- 8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd.
- 7901 S. Broadway
- 100 Littleton Blvd.
LOUISVILLE
- 1375 S. Boulder Rd.
PARKER
- 12959 S. Parker Rd.
- 17031 Lincoln Ave.
- 17761 Cottonwood Dr.
THORNTON
- 750 E. 104th Ave.
- 3801 E. 120th Ave.
WESTMINSTER
- 9983 N. Wadsworth Pkwy.
- 10351 N. Federal
WHEAT RIDGE
- 3400 Youngfield
- 3817 Sheridan Blvd.
