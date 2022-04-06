Hepatitis A exposure reported at King Soopers in Wheat Ridge

Anyone who bought and ate deli meats and cheese from the 5301 W. 38th Avenue in Wheat Ridge could have been exposed.

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — People who shopped at a King Soopers in Wheat Ridge may have been exposed to hepatitis A after a food handler who works there tested positive for the disease, according to the Jefferson County Public Health (JCPH) department and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).

The employee works at the King Soopers located at 5301 W. 38th Avenue, JCPH said. Hepatitis A could have been transmitted by eating food that was directly handled by the employee that tested positive.

Anyone that bought and ate deli meats or cheeses that were sliced onsite at the deli at that King Soopers location from March 20 - 30, 2022 could have been exposed. This includes onsite-prepared sandwiches containing deli meats or cheeses.

The case of hepatitis A in the King Soopers employee was related to international travel, according to JCPH.

JCPH said that those who think they may have been exposed should:

Assess their vaccination status for hepatitis A. Full vaccination includes two doses of the hepatitis A vaccine given 6 months apart, or three doses of the hepatitis A & hepatitis B (Twinrix) vaccine. The hepatitis A vaccine is highly effective, but consumers should still monitor for symptoms in order to reduce the potential spread of the virus.

If not fully vaccinated against hepatitis A: Consumers who ate onsite-prepared deli meats, cheeses and/or sandwiches within the last 14 days , should seek post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), which is comprised of either vaccination against hepatitis A and/or, for certain high-risk individuals, hepatitis A immunoglobulin.

Regardless of current hepatitis A vaccination status: Continue monitoring for symptoms of infection. If symptoms are present, please seek medical care.



Symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Acute onset of fever

Gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain)

Dark urine

Clay-colored stool

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin or eyes)

Because hepatitis A has a long incubation period, JCPH said anyone who thinks they have been exposed should continue to monitor symptoms for up to 50 days. The virus may also be transmitted for up to two weeks prior to symptom onset and one week after jaundice onset (or two weeks after symptoms onset for people who do not have jaundice), according to JCPH.

JCPH will be offering hepatitis A vaccines and PEP at no cost to those who think they may have been exposed.

Hepatitis A vaccination and PEP walk-in clinic locations:

Jefferson County Public Health

645 Parfet Street, Lakewood, CO 80215

Thursday, April 7 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Friday, April 8 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Tri-County Health Department

122nd Avenue #200, Westminster, CO 80234

Thursday, April 7th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 7th: 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, April 12th: 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Public Health Institute at Denver Health

660 N. Bannock Street, Pavilion L — 2nd Floor, Denver, CO 80204

Thursday April 7 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8 from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

If you have any further questions, please contact the Jefferson County Public Health clinic at 303-239-7078.