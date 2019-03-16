DENVER — Members of the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 who work at King Soopers and City Market stores across Colorado have voted to authorize a strike, according to a release from the union.

A date has not been set, but the union says the authorization allows UFCW leadership to call for a strike at any time.

The vote was called after negotiations last week ended without a new contract. Employees are trying to get higher pay, better benefits, and more full-time positions.

Their current contract ended Jan. 12 and bargaining has been ongoing since mid-December, the union said.

In a statement released to media Friday night, UFCW Local 7 President Kim Cordova said, "We are dedicated to keeping King Soopers and City Market the best place to work and shop, but we can't do that without a partnership with the Company. We hope King Soopers and City Market can return to the table with an offer that reflects the strong commitment to workers and customers that has made the Company so successful for so many years, but if they don't we are prepared and ready to strike."

King Soopers spokesperson Adam Williamson also released a statement Friday night, which said "We proposed a good contract for our associates. Our goals, always, are to reach an agreement that provides a solid and competitive package of wages, benefits, and a stable pension plan. At this point, the union has not called for a work stoppage. We hope they don't and are looking forward to continuing negotiations. Right now it's business as usual at our stores."

More than 12,000 workers represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado.