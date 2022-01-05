Dog and owner rescued from frozen CU pond

Boulder Fire Rescue is reminding everyone that it is never safe to go out on ice to try and rescue an animal or person that has fallen through.

BOULDER, Colo. — A woman and her dog were rescued from a frozen pond on the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) campus.

Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR) was dispatched to CU's Kittredge Pond at 8:52 p.m. Monday night after a woman had fallen through the ice with her dog and both were unable to get out.

Firefighters deployed a trained ice-rescuer in an ice rescue suit and were able to make contact with the victim approximately 25 feet from shore.

> Above video: West Metro trains for ice rescues in 2019.

Using rope and additional ice rescue shore support, first responders were able to pull both the victim and the rescuer to shore, said BFR. The team then re-deployed a trained ice-rescuer onto the ice who was able to make contact with and rescue the dog.

Firefighters said both the victim and her dog were in stable condition after rescue. The dog owner was transported to Boulder Community Health (BCH) for further care. The dog was transported to Boulder Humane Society for a thorough evaluation.

American Medical Response of Boulder (AMR) and University of Colorado Boulder Police Department (CUPD) assisted Boulder Fire-Rescue (BFR) with ice rescue. BFD said the victim was out of the water in less than ten minutes from dispatching thanks the quick work of first responders.

BFR is reminding everyone that it is never safe to go out on ice and try to rescue an animal or person that has fallen through. If the ice is not solid enough to hold a pet, it is not safe for a person.

BFR will respond and rescue pets that have fallen into icy waters, officials said. Calling 9-1-1 for a person or animal falling through the ice is the best way to get that loved one out of the ice as fast as possible.

The City of Boulder has a fully trained water rescue team; however, all firefighters receive cross training in water and dive rescues. Many times, animals will be able to get out of the water without assistance, said BFR.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Snow in Colorado

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.