DENVER — An executive producer who has come under scrutiny for alleged neo-nazi ties has been let go from the conservative talk radio station 710KNUS.

9Wants to Know obtained a memo announcing Kirk Widlund's departure.

The memo doesn't explain why, it just cites financial restructuring.

Widlund was the executive producer of The Steffan Tubbs Show and The American Veteran Show. He also hosts the 710KNUS podcast Keeping America Great.

He claimed years worth of neo-Nazi social media posts attributed to him are an elaborate hoax by the leftist group Antifa.

A review of the social media profile and 710KNUS audio found the neo-Nazi profile and Widlund both described being removed from Twitter on April 14, using very similar language. The social media profile blamed the Twitter ban on Zionist-Occupied Government and a dispute with a “Jewess.”

KNUS management declined to comment on the allegations. Widlund denied any connection to the account but would not discuss why his language on 710KNUS mirrored the social media account in April.

The Colorado Springs Antifa group, which is known for outing and doxing people it says are fascists and racists, posted what it claims is an extensive archive of a VK.com profile belonging to Widlund. VK.com is an alternative social media site to Facebook based in Russia often used by people who have been banned for inflammatory and racist postings on other social media platforms.

When reached by phone, Widlund initially said no comment, but when pressed on the VK profile he said, “Yeah, it’s not true. It’s not me.”

The alleged VK profile under the name “Kirk Widlund” contains numerous postings of white supremacy memes, racist images and anti-semetic references.

