Owner submits plans to redevelop Ball Arena parking lots

DENVER — Ball Arena owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment has submitted a proposal to redevelop a 55-acre area around the arena, including its parking lots.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) owns the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Rapids and Colorado Mammoth, as well as the downtown Denver arena where three of those teams play.

"It’s rare to find 55-acres under visionary ownership in a city with such potential," KSE said in the proposal.

The proposed development includes millions of square feet of mixed-use office, retail and housing space, with at least 12% of the area set aside as open space for public use.

"The existing site currently feels like an island enclosed by Speer Boulevard, Auraria Parkway, and the CML/Light Rail lines. Surrounded by a rich urban and environmental fabric, the site stands isolated from the adjoining context due to its large swaths of surface parking lots and constrained access points," KSE wrote in the proposal.

The city has not yet completed a review of the proposal, and parts of it could change as a result of that review. The developer will also be required to host a community meeting to solicit feedback on the proposal before it advances.

Denver City Council in 2018 voted to move forward on the adjacent River Mile Project, which will someday include below-market rentals, schools, retail and restaurants along a stretch of the South Platte River surrounding the current Elitch Gardens site. Kroenke is a silent partner helping fund that multi-billion-dollar project.

That project was slated to begin construction in the summer of 2021, but as of now, it's still in the permit phase. Work to prepare the river and the site is expected to begin later this year, with building construction starting after that.

