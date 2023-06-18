Lack of funding jeopardizes Montbello food bank

Sacks of Love, run through nonprofit Struggle of Love, will end their Monday through Friday food distribution on July 31 after they missed out on a grant.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, Colorado — Hundreds of families each day rely on Sacks of Love, run through nonprofit Struggle of Love. The food distribution happens daily Monday through Friday in Montbello in northeast Denver.

Besides food distribution, Struggle of Love is heavily involved in anti-violence efforts with youth in the Aurora and Denver area. They also provide mental health resources and jobs for young people in the summer.

"We are in a community that is struggling right now. We are in an area that has been hit hard by a lot of things like COVID and everything," said Elon Hodge-Jones, who helps run the nonprofit that his parents started.

The nonprofit currently serves more than 300 families per day at its distribution site. They have seen an increase in families due to SNAP benefits ending for some after the pandemic. The group has also seen a rise in the number of migrant families who are looking for food, with many ineligible for SNAP and other benefits.

"The Sacks of Love food pantry is the only reliable source to get produce and fresh food and fresh milk and eggs," Hodge-Jones said.

The group recently learned they would not be receiving grant money that would allow the food bank to continue. Without the funding, the last day will be July 31.

"I see these people every day, and we are building a bond," Hodge-Jones said. "I’m very devastated to know that this will all end."

The Montbello Organizing Committee applied for the grant that is then distributed to their partner organization. The committee was denied the grant totaling more than $1 million.

"It will be a huge impact on this community because food is a problem and a lot of people have a lot of food insecurities," Hodge-Jones said.

The committee said other organizations received the grant instead.

"It's just a huge loss from the community, period," said LaToya Petty, Director of Partnerships and Collaboration at the Montbello Organizing Committee.

Struggle of Love would have received the majority of this grant speci f ically, and others would have received the remainder.

"It's very frustrating," Petty said. "How can you not fund this initiative? How can you not fund making sure that kids have a meal every day? Making sure that our residents can eat and feed our families."

Petty said she and her team reached out to all their contacts to ask if there was any way to reverse the decision or to ask if there was any money still available.

"This affects so many people," Petty said.

Sacks of Love also employed young people as part of their anti-violence efforts. With the food distribution coming to a halt, they will lose out on that opportunity for employment, which they said is critical during the summer months while kids are out of school.

"Some of these kids will just be roaming around, not having much to do," Hodge-Jones said. "These kinds of things help keep youth off the streets, and it can help point them in a good direction."