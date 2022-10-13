No injuries in crash involving Boulder school bus carrying 27 students

There were 27 Boulder Valley School District students on the bus who were all sent to school on a different bus after being checked for injuries, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAFAYETTE, Colorado — No injuries were reported in a crash involving a Boulder Valley School District bus in Lafayette on Thursday morning.

Lafayette Police Department said a call came in at 8:46 a.m. for a crash involving the bus and one or two additional vehicles at Arapahoe Road and Yarrow Street.

There were 27 high school-aged children on the bus, who were all checked for injuries per district policy and sent to school on a different bus.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.