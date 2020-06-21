Man taken to hospital after being pulled from water at Lake Estes

The man was found after a search that took about an hour.

ESTES PARK, Colo — A man was taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water at Lake Estes near Estes Park Saturday afternoon.

A call came in at around 2:40 p.m. of a 40-year-old man and some kids in the water, according to a spokesperson for the Estes Valley Fire Protection District.

When rescuers arrived five minutes later, the kids were out of the water but the man was still missing, the spokesperson said.

After a search that lasted about an hour, the spokesperson said the man was pulled from the water and taken to the hospital, where his condition has not been released.

The water was 54 degrees at the time, and the man was not wearing a personal flotation device, according to the spokesperson.