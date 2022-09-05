2 found dead in Lake Pueblo identified

A 16-year-old boy and a 34-year-old man died in separate, apparent drownings at Lake Pueblo State Park on Monday and Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUEBLO, Colo. — A man and a teen died in separate, apparent drownings at Lake Pueblo State Park this week.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said the first death happened Monday and involved a 16-year-old boy. Rangers at the park were informed around 4:06 p.m. about a swimmer who went missing from a group in Fish Hook Cove.

Search crews arrived at the area at 4:19 p.m. and deployed an underwater drone with sonar, a camera and lights to search the 30-foot-deep water.

>Video above: Colorado's life jacket rules.

CPW said the victim's body was recovered about an hour later. He was identified by the Pueblo County Coroner's Office as 16-year-old David Marez of Pueblo.

The coroner's office said Marez died of an apparent drowning, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

The second death occurred Tuesday and involved a 34-year-old man, according to CPW.

Search efforts began after CPW received a call at 4:38 p.m. for a missing swimmer.

At 6:01 p.m. the man's body was found in 25 feet of water, CPW said. He was identified as 34-year-old Eric May of Pueblo by the coroner's office.

Witnesses reported that a man in an inflatable about 300 feet from shore jumped off because he thought his daughter was in distress and disappeared in the water, according to CPW.

The coroner's office said May also died due to an apparent drowning ahead of an autopsy.

May's daughter was not injured, CPW said.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.