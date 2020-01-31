NEW YORK — The Lakewood baker whose refusal to design a cake for a gay wedding led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling has a book deal.

Jack Phillips' memoir, currently untitled, will be released this summer by Salem Books Publishing. Salem Books is a Christian evangelical imprint of Regnery Publishing. It is calling the memoir “a firsthand account of his experience on the front lines" of a cultural battle between religious and secular forces.

> The video above shows Phillips talking about the Supreme Court decision on the Today Show.

Phillips was initially reprimanded by the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, but the Supreme Court ruled in 2018 that the commission violated his First Amendment rights.

RELATED: SCOTUS rules in favor of Masterpiece Cakeshop in battle between gay couple and baker

RELATED: Masterpiece Cakeshop owner sues governor, Co Civil Rights Division over 'hostility toward his faith'

RELATED: Masterpiece Cakeshop and state of Colorado call a truce, will drop their claims

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS