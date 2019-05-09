LAKEWOOD, Colo. — No bomb was found at a Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) location in Lakewood after someone called in a threat Thursday morning, according to a spokesperson for the Lakewood Police Department (LPD).

The building at 1881 Pierce Street has been evacuated while police investigated the threat that was called in to dispatchers just after 8 a.m., according to LPD spokesperson John Romero.

He said the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office brought in bomb-sniffing dogs and that West Metro Fire Rescue has also responded to the area. They worked together to clear the building

Even though nothing was found, the DMV location will be closed for the remainder of the day on Thursday, according to a release from the Department of Revenue.

Customers are encouraged to use their web site for services that include renewing your driver license, renewing your motor vehicle registration, getting a driving record and more.

Anyone who needs to make an office visit can go to any of these locations:

Lakewood Westgate, 3265 S. Wadsworth Blvd., #3A,

Westminster, 8464 Federal Blvd.

Golden, 16950 W. Colfax Ave Suite 104

