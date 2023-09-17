17-year-old driver killed in Lakewood crash

Police said the crash happened in the area of S. Jellison Court and W. Kentucky Drive.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A 17-year-old driver was killed after crashing into several fences and yards early Sunday.

Lakewood Police said the crash happened after midnight on Sunday. The crash happened in the area of S. Jellison Court and W. Kentucky Drive, which is south of Addenbrooke Park.

Police said the teen drove through several fences and yards before hitting the side of a house. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, police said.

Investigators said the driver, who was 17 years old, died from their injuries. The identity of the teenager has not been released.

Police said no one else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. No one else was injured.

Investigators are looking into what caused the crash and are working to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were contributing factors.

