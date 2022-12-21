Man dies after stabbing in Lakewood

As of Wednesday afternoon, police do not have a suspect in custody.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A man is dead after he was stabbed in Lakewood last week.

According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), on Friday, Dec. 16 police responded to a stabbing in the 1500 block of Wadsworth Boulevard. This location is north of West Colfax Avenue.

When police arrived they found a 29-year-old man who was stabbed at least one time. LPD said police performed lifesaving measures on the man at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital for his injuries. Police said the man died from his injuries two days after the stabbing.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police do not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the police department or Detective Alden at 303-987-7823.

