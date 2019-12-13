LAKEWOOD, Colo. —

A Summit Fire and EMS firefighter who died in the line of duty earlier this month will be laid to rest following a public funeral procession.

Ken Jones, 46, spent 20 years as a firefighter. He is survived by his wife, 11-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

"Ken was a phenomenal individual,” Deputy Summit Fire Chief Travis Davis said. “He was an oak. He was a very steady presence.”

Jones died when he fell from the roof of a five-story condominium building in Copper Mountain while fighting a fire.

His funeral procession will begin at 9 a.m. Friday at the Horan McConaty funeral home at 3101 S. Wadsworth Blvd., pass by Bear Creek Lake State Park and end at Waterstone Community Church at 5890 S. Alkire St. in Littleton.

The public is encouraged to stand alongside the route to pay their respects.

According to Summit Fire and EMS, the route will start at West Eastman Place and head north on Wadsworth Boulevard.

It will then turn left onto westbound West Jewell Avenue, and turn left to travel southbound on South Kipling Parkway. From there, it will travel westbound on Morrison Road, and turn left onto C-470.

From there, it will turn east onto West Bowles Avenue and end on South Alkire Street.

The funeral itself is not open to the public.

9NEWS will stream the full procession online but will not have live coverage of the service itself per the family's wishes.

A full map of the procession route is available here:

