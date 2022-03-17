1 unaccounted for after early morning house fire in Lakewood

A home was 'fully involved' as firefighters arrived on scene, according to West Metro Fire Rescue.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A resident of a home in Lakewood is unaccounted for after an early morning fire in the 2700 block of South Cole Court, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The call for the fire came in at about 5:03 a.m., according to Rhonda Scholting with WMFR. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully involved, Scholting said.

Firefighters took a 'defensive posture' as it was unsafe to enter the building upon arrival, according to Scholting. Crews were working on protecting adjacent structures.

A cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

WMFR on scene of a structure fire in the 2700 blk. of South Cole Court. Home was fully involved when firefighters arrived, crews taking defensive posture, protecting adjacent structures. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/4pHsj2FxSv — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) March 17, 2022

