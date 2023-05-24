4 people rescued from house fire in Lakewood

Multiple animals were also rescued from the home located near South Kipling Parkway and Morrison Road.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to a fire early Wednesday morning at a home on West Wesley Avenue in Lakewood. That's near South Kipling Parkway and Morrison Road.

WMFR got the call of the fire just after 6:30 a.m., from a neighbor across the street, according to Ronda Scholting with WMFR.

Crews were able to rescue two adults, two children and multiple animals from the home, Scholting said.

In an update on Twitter, WMFR reported that one of the people rescued was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Several cats had been taken to an emergency vet, WMFR said in the tweet.

UPDATE: one adult transported to hospital with serious injuries. Several cats taken to emergency vet. Fire is out- there is significant damage to the home. Investigator is on scene. https://t.co/9afShpwGOA — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) May 24, 2023

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

9NEWSLETTER