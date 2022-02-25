1 person injured in overnight house fire

The fire happened in the 1400 block of South Teller Street in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person has been injured and transported to the hospital after a fire that started at a home in Lakewood, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The resident who was transported had non-life-threatening injuries, according to a tweet from WMFR.

Crews responded to the structure fire in the 1400 block of South Teller Street in Lakewood, WMFR said in a tweet. That's near West Florida Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

The first tweet was sent out at about 10:55 p.m. Thursday.

Residents and pets were able to get out of the home, according to the tweet from WMFR.

The fire was extinguished as of 11 p.m., WMFR said. The investigation into the fire is ongoing.

WMFR crews on a structure fire in the 1400 block of S. Teller St. Smoke & flames were visible from garage when firefighters arrived. Residents & pets were able to get out. One resident transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Fire is out. Investigator on scene. pic.twitter.com/XTrMlJvE09 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) February 25, 2022

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS





MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.