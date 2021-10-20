1 person hospitalized after Lakewood house fire

The fire broke out in a home in the 1800 block of South Yank Place early Wednesday.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital early Wednesday following a house fire at a Lakewood home, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The fire broke out in the living room of a home in the 1800 block of South Yank Place in the Green Mountain area, WMFR said. That's near the area of West Alameda Parkway and West Jewell Avenue.

Sky9 was over the area showing flames and smoke coming from the house.

The fire has since been put out and its cause remains under investigation.

