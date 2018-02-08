A Lakewood motorcycle officer remained in the hospital as of Friday afternoon after he was involved in a crash along West Colfax Avenue Thursday.

The officer, since identified as Mark O’Donnell, sustained serious injuries and had to have surgery. The 12-year veteran of the Lakewood Police Department was on-duty at the time of the collision but not on a police call, according to a news release.

The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday in the westbound lanes of Colfax near Vance Street.

According to Lakewood police, one witness told investigators that O’Donnell was headed westbound on Colfax when a vehicle headed eastbound turned left in front of his motorcycle to go into a parking lot.

Another vehicle was also involved in the crash, Lakewood police said, but it’s unclear how.

A driver of one of those vehicles was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive her injuries It’s unclear if she has been discharged, according to Lakewood police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Jefferson County Accident Response Team.

A look at one of the vehicles involved in the Lakewood crash. (Photo: Lakewood Police/Twitter)

Our motor officer was transported with serious injuries. Your prayers are appreciated.— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

