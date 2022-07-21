Lakewood officer who stopped shooting spree gets national honor

Lakewood Agent Ashley Ferris was named officer of the month by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund in Washington, D.C.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police officer who shot and killed a man accused of killing five people in the Denver area in December received national recognition for her "remarkable courage" on Thursday.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) in Washington, D.C., named Agent Ashley Ferris as its Officer of the Month for June. Ferris was on patrol Dec. 27 when she encountered a shooter who had already killed five people. When the gunfight was over, the shooter was dead, and Ferris was on the ground, shot in the stomach.

“Facing a gunman with a vendetta who was impersonating a fellow officer, Officer Ferris displayed remarkable courage, putting her own safety and well-being aside in spite of being critically wounded, to stop a suspect on a rampage,” said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of NLEOMF.

The NLEOMF Officer of the Month Program recognizes federal, state and local officers who distinguish themselves through exemplary service and devotion to duty.

“We celebrate her heroism and professionalism during unimaginable circumstances," Ferranto said. "Her quick action undoubtedly saved many more lives from a gunman who had already assassinated five citizens. Officer Ferris is an inspiration, and we’re very proud to recognize her with this honor.”

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) has also awarded Ferris the Purple Heart and Medal of Distinguished Service.

When Ferris spoke with 9NEWS in May – speaking publicly for the first time since that December night – she insisted that she wasn't a hero and was only doing her job. But hundreds of people, many of them strangers, had sent cards and letters to her that said otherwise.

"I hope everyone knows that I read every card," she said. "I can't thank everyone enough. It meant a lot to me."

Her injuries required two surgeries, a total of about three weeks in the hospital and ongoing physical rehabilitation.

Ferris, a four-year veteran of the Lakewood Police Department, said she loves her job and the toughest part of the entire ordeal was not being able to work.

"It sounds silly, but I think this has been a good event for me. It's given me a better focus on what matters," Ferris said. "I stress less about traffic, I can tell you that."

