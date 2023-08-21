Woman sexually assaulted while running near Lakewood park, police searching for suspect

Police said the incident happened near Walker Branch Park in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Lakewood Police are looking for a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was out for a run near a park earlier this month.

Police said the incident happened on Aug. 6 around 12:45 p.m. near Walker Branch Park, which is west of Sloans Lake. Police said the man saw the woman on a run by the park and started following her.

The suspect followed the woman for almost two blocks on southbound Harlan Street and then attacked her from behind with both arms and then fondled her, according to police. He then ran away north on Harlan Street and east on 16th Avenue.

Police described the suspect as had a thin build, was in his 20s or 30s, and was around 5’8”-5’10” with black facial hair. During the attack, police said he was wearing a black Nike long-sleeve shirt, but was originally wearing a red jersey before following the victim; white pants, black shoes, a black Boston Red Sox baseball hat with a red brim, and a stub earring in his right ear.

Anyone with information on the investigation or who knows who the suspect is, is asked to call Detective Hartner at 303-987-7222 or nichar@lakewoodco.org and reference case number LK23-022289

