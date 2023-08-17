Lakewood Police agent dies at 26 after illness

Here's how to donate to the family of Agent Fred Saforo, who died this week after a battle with an illness.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is grieving the loss of one of their officers after Agent Fred Saforo died this week after an illness at age 26.

"Our hearts are heavy today as we grieve the loss of Lakewood Police Agent Fred Saforo," LPD said.

"A veteran of LPD for the last four years, Agent Saforo lost a brave battle with an illness. He is remembered as 'the guy everyone wanted to work with.' His constant smile and positive attitude will be dearly missed by all of us.

"Rest easy our brother. We have the watch from here."

Lakewood Police said that anyone who wants to make a donation to Saforo's family can do so at this link. In the comments section, write that the donation is for Agent Saforo's family.

Memorial service arrangements are still being made, Lakewood Police said.

