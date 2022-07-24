Lakewood Police looking for suspect who hit pedestrian

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday near 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Lakewood Police Department is looking for the person who hit a pedestrian and then left the scene on Saturday night.

LPD posted to Facebook on Saturday around 11 a.m. that they were investigating a hit and run involving a pedestrian near 1st Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said the north and southbound lanes of South Sheridan were closed for several hours as they investigated the incident. LPD said roads were clear and reopened around 3 a.m.

The police department said at 12:42 a.m. the victim's conditions are unknown.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Detective Strandberg at 303-987-7286 or the police department.

LPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle or the suspect.

LPD is investigating a Hit and Run involving a Pedestrian near 1st Ave and S. Sheridan Blvd. If you witnessed anything, please contact Det. Strandberg at 303-987-7286. North and Southbound lanes on S. Sheridan Blvd will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/VFhse9afkF — Lakewood Police Dept. (@LakewoodPDCO) July 24, 2022

