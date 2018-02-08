A Lakewood motorcycle officer is in serious condition after an accident along Colfax Avenue at Vance Street Thursday afternoon involving two other vehicles, authorities said.

The Lakewood Police Department said the crash happened at 1 p.m. and sent at least one other motorist to the hospital with unknown injuries. No other passengers were injured.

Colfax is shut down at Wadsworth Boulevard and Teller Street in both directions - several blocks - during the investigation into the wreck.

Lakewood police are asking for prayers for their officer.

A look at one of the vehicles involved in the Lakewood crash. (Photo: Lakewood Police/Twitter)

Our motor officer was transported with serious injuries. Your prayers are appreciated.— Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) August 2, 2018

