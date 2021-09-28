After luring girl into closet, rec center employee says he 'would have done whatever she was up for', affidavit says

Anthony Frisk, 27, is facing charges of child luring and attempted sexual assault related to an incident at Link Recreation Center.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood recreation center employee has been arrested and is accused of luring a girl into a closet during an event being held at the center, an affidavit for his arrest from the Lakewood Police Department says.

Anthony Frisk, 27, was arrested late on Sept. 25 and is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on suspicion of:

Enticing a child

Attempted sexual assault of a child by a person in a position of trust

According to the affidavit, Frisk works at the Lakewood Link Recreation Center on South Reed Street, and when the alleged incident occurred on Sept. 25, he was working a special event being hosted at the center to earn extra money.

He voluntarily spoke with investigators and said that at around 11 p.m. he contacted the girl to "pull her aside" to check in with her. He said he led her into a "storage room behind the counter" and closed the door.

He then asked her to do something sexual and she said responded no, the affidavit says. Frisk said he responded, "I'm sorry this is kinda weird. I'm kinda weird." He said, according to the affidavit, that he then opened the door and let the girl out, and at no time did he physically touch her.

However, he told investigators, it was "his intent to engage in sexual activity" with the girl in the storage room and if she had gone along with his request, he would have "done whatever she was up for," the affidavit says.

Frisk then stated to the investigator, "If I'm going to jail or prison just put a bullet in my head," the affidavit says. When the investigator asked him to explain his comment, he said, "I know what they do to child molesters," but then tried to clarify that he was not a child molester. When the detective asked what he considered himself, he replied, "a creep."

Security footage also captured Frisk entering the closet with the girl, the affidavit says.

When interviewed, the girl said she was at the party with some other kids around her age when she was approached by a man she did not know, the affidavit says. He asked her to come with him, and because he was an adult, she trusted him, the affidavit says and she proceeded with him to the first floor.

She said when she refused the man's advances, he told her not to tell anyone, and she said she would not, the affidavit says. She said, she lied though, and did tell one of the teenaged girls at the party, according to the document.

When police arrived, Frisk was being detained on the second floor by numerous people, the affidavit says. Prior to that, the affidavit says, Frisk had attempted to run away and was "tackled and held down," according to the document.

When asked whether Frisk was still employed with the city of Lakewood, a spokesperson responded, "The city is continuing to gather facts and has no further statement at this time."

