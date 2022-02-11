Fire at Lakewood senior living facility injures one

Fire crews were on scene of an early morning fire in the 1800 block of South Balsam Street in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Crews from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR) responded to an early morning fire at a senior living facility in Lakewood that injured one person.

The facility is in the 1800 block of South Balsam Street.

There was significant damage done to the third floor of the building, according to a division chief for WMFR.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries, no word on the condition of the patient, the division chief said.

According to WMFR, crews had the fire under control around 5:15 a.m. and were moving to overhaul operations.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as additional information is confirmed.

