KUSA – A proposed land swap between Martin Marietta Materials and Jefferson County Open Space could help preserve a place that holds a special place in the hearts of Coloradans.

Heritage Square Amusement Park in Golden shut down after 60 years last summer. It has been vacant in the months since, but Martin Marietta Materials has proposed a solution.

This would involve the company giving Jefferson County Open Space the land that was Heritage Square in exchange for 64 acres of an unused section of Matthew Winters Park.

RELATED: End of an era: Heritage Square Amusement Park up for auction today

RELATED: Heritage Square closes for good

RELATED: Heritage Square to close at year's end

The company hopes to use this land to expand an existing mine.

The Heritage Square area, meanwhile, would become a recreation area – and the hope is to keep some of the existing parts intact.

“The famous train trestle, we’ve asked to leave that,” Matt Robbins with Jeffco Open Space said. “We think that it makes a really majestic walkway.

“If we were to create a community park, we’d want you to walk through that and get into this area nestled along the hillside. That would be this location, where you could remember when the train was there. Perhaps even development a trail and let people walk around it.”

No final decision has been made about this proposal.

Another community meeting is slated for 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Jefferson County Human Services building.

The county said the goal is to bring the plan to the County Commissioners for approval in four to six months.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS