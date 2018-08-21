KUSA — A landfill search is underway in Aurora after human blood was found coming out of a nearby dumpster in Aurora on Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Chris Neiman with the Aurora Police Department, blood was discovered coming out of a dumpster at the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site Landfill around 9 a.m.

After police determined the blood was human, investigators decided to search the landfill at 3500 S. Gun Club Rd. for any possible remains.

As of noon, nothing has been found. SKY9 was over the scene and captured video of a dog sniffing around the landfill.

