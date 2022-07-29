Landspout spotted near Buckley, prompts tornado warning

A tornado warning was issued for parts of Adams and Arapahoe counties through 4:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning about 4:30 p.m. Friday for parts of Arapahoe and Adams counties after it said a landspout was spotted near Buckley Space Force Base.

"A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckley AFB at 4:28 p.m., and a tornado warning will remain in effect until 4:45 p.m.," National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder said on Twitter.

An emergency alert was sent to cellphones in the Denver metro area about the Tornado Warning at about 4:30 p.m.

The Tornado Warning included parts of Aurora including the intersection of Interstate 225 and Interstate 70.

NWS later said the warning expired after there were no additional reports and radar showed weaker rotation in the area.

A trained spotter reported a landspout near the Buckely AFB at 4:28PM, and a tornado warning will remain in effect until 4:45 PM. We'd appreciate additional reports! #cowx https://t.co/1qp33H2NMe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) July 29, 2022

Around the same time, Sky9 spotted a dust devil near the area of Interstate 225 and Colfax Avenue.

> Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.