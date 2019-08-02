BRIGHTON, Colo. — Firefighters are battling a large fire in Brighton near Denver and North Main Street, according to a Tweet from Brighton Fire.

The agency said the fire was at the Arthur Grain Mill which is a vacant building. They urged others to avoid the area while crews battle the flames.

Amanda Kinzie works just a few blocks away. She said it's very smoky in the area.

The building has been vacant for quite a few years, but Kinzie said it has a lot of history for locals.

"It's a memorable place for us here in town," she said. "For the farms, people who grew up here, we used to buy our feed from that place."

9NEWS is working to get more information and has a crew headed to the scene. Check for updates.

