Large homeless camp fire sparks in Stratmoor Hills area of Colorado Springs

The property owner had given permission for some of the homeless people to live there. Those people reportedly invited more people to set up camp on the property.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Crews with the Stratmoor Hills Fire Department responded early Monday morning to a large fire at a homeless camp northeast of Fort Carson Gate 3.

Crews responded to the area of Fairway South and Greensboro South, just after 1:45 a.m. Monday. This is just east of Stratmoor Hills Elementary School on the other side of B St. Stratmoor Hills Fire Dept. Chief Shawn Bittle says this particular homeless camp has been well-known in the area for at least two years now.

We're told that a propane tank exploded in the camp, which then caught several cars, RVs, and trailers on fire. Dozens of smaller explosions were reported during this incident. Three RVs and a boat burned and are considered total losses. Surrounding vehicles and campers sustained some damage as well.

40 firefighters were called in to battle the flames. No first responders were hurt. Everyone in the camp got out without injury. It's believed that approximately 25 people live in the camp, which is on private property.

