Woman arrested on cruelty to animals charges

A horse and llama were rescued from the 78-year-old woman's property near Fort Collins.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An investigation into possible animal cruelty led to the rescue of a horse and llama, and to the arrest of a 78-year-old woman in northern Colorado.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said their deputies were contacted by the Bureau of Animal Protection in late August to check the welfare of livestock at a property in the 2900 block of West Mulberry Street which is just outside of the Fort Collins city limits. Deputies and a veterinarian from animal protection went to the property and saw large amounts of garbage, debris and other hazards, the sheriff's office said.

A deputy, who is also a certified equine investigator, noticed that a horse on the property appeared malnourished and a llama that appeared neglected, the sheriff's office said. Deputies said they also learned that there were two additional llamas on the property that had recently died.

Deputies met with the homeowner who refused to allow deputies or the veterinarian on the property to check on the livestock's welfare, the sheriff's office said. It was determined that the animals on the property did not have access to clean water, sufficient feed or veterinary care, deputies said.

Arrest and search warrants were obtained and executed on Monday, the sheriff's office said. The owner was arrested on two counts of suspicion of animal cruelty. The horse and llama were seized and taken to local rescues, the sheriff's office said.

Multiple chickens -- living and dead -- were also found on the property, the sheriff said. A rooster with significant health problems was taken to CSU's veterinary hospital where it was euthanized, the sheriff's office said.

“Animals absolutely deserve to have their basic needs met,” said Lt. Joshua Fast. “If that’s no longer possible for some reason, we strongly encourage owners to use the resources available in Larimer County to ensure a humane quality of life.”